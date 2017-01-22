Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Buys TRB’s Adhesive Business Unit

GERMANTOWN, WI - Ellsworth Adhesives Europe, supplier of adhesives and adhesive dispensing equipment, has purchased TRB Lightweight Structure’s Lord® adhesive business. This transaction makes Ellsworth Adhesives one of the largest distributors of Lord Corp. materials across Europe, with distribution rights for both Lord Structural Adhesives and Lord Electronic Materials product ranges.

Announcing the deal, Managing Director John Henderson said, “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of TRB’s Lord structural adhesives business, a move that will immediately boost our share of the structural bonding market and facilitate future growth in this sector. As part of the deal struck with TRB, its Adhesives Manager Kevin Felstead will transfer to our sales force here at Ellsworth and is a welcome addition to the team.”