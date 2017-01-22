Sigma Labs Appoints New Board Members

SANTA FE, NM - Sigma Labs Inc. has appointed Sam Bell and Frank Garofalo to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Bell is a retired CPA who worked for 39 years with Ernst & Young at various locations throughout the country. His last position, as an Area Managing Partner, was in the Pacific Southwest, where he oversaw the largest region for Ernst & Young in the United States. He has also served as President of Los Angeles Business Advisors, a not-for-profit organization. He has also been active in the United Way. Bell is currently a Director of TCW Funds, TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. and Point 360, and he was previously a Director of the Broadway National Bank.

Garofalo is the founder and Managing Partner of Garofalo & Associates, a strategic consulting and financial advisory firm primarily dedicated to technology growth companies. Prior to founding the firm in 2000, he served for 15 years at PaineWebber (now UBS), where he rose to become Vice President within the company’s investment banking division. Garofalo also worked at Arthur D. Little and has been involved in several technology-related startups.

Sigma Labs Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for advanced manufacturing.