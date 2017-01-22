Michelman Honors John Homoelle for Technical Contributions

CINCINNATI – John Homoelle, outgoing Director of New Technology & Regulatory Affairs at Michelman, became the first recipient of the company’s Dr. John S. Michelman Award for Outstanding Technical Contributions. Homoelle was presented with the award at a retirement luncheon held in his honor on Jan. 12, 2017.

According to Steve Shifman, President and CEO at Michelman, “It has been such an honor to work with John. On behalf of the entire Michelman organization, I’m thrilled to be able to present him this prestigious award and offer him and his family a heartfelt thank you and congratulations. John is a living example of the values we hold in such high esteem here at Michelman and is the embodiment of the phrase ‘Outstanding Technical Contributions.’ Since his hiring on April 3, 1976, he has had a major hand in the success we have worked so hard for here at Michelman. John has been instrumental in the development of many of the products and solutions we offer today, initiated our current quality control systems, and led efforts to build our worldwide regulatory programs. He has run our laboratories and paved the way in our efforts to become known around the world as a true technology oriented organization.”

The Dr. John S. Michelman Award is named after the company founder’s son. "Dr. John," as he is known to colleagues, along with his brother-in-law Phil Cohen were largely responsible for building the foundation upon which Michelman would grow from a small specialty chemical company to the global company it is today. Dr. John spearheaded early technological developments at the growing company, while supporting and encouraging those around him to push the limits of technological possibilities.