Merck KGaA Moves Executives Between Businesses and Group Functions

DARMSTADT, Germany – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced new appointments to several executive positions. These appointments involve transfers between the businesses and group functions.

As of April 1, Michael Heckmeier, currently head of the Pigments & Functional Materials business unit, will become head of the Display Materials business unit within Performance Materials. Display Materials includes the Liquid Crystals business, in which Merck KGaA is the long-standing market and technology leader. Friedhelm Felten, who previously headed Group Procurement, will succeed Heckmeier on April 1 as Head of the Pigments & Functional Materials business unit. Both Heckmeier and Felten will report to Walter Galinat, CEO Performance Materials and member of the executive board.

Felten will be succeeded as Chief Procurement Officer by Joachim Christ, currently Head of Group Controlling & Risk Management, also a candidate from within the company. In his new position, Christ will report to Kai Beckmann, Chief Administration Officer and member of the Executive Board. The successor to Christ as Head of Group Controlling will be announced at another time.

“We place high priority on further developing our employees and executives. The intended exchange between group functions and businesses is of mutual benefit and advances our company overall,” said Kai Beckmann, whose executive board responsibilities include human resources and procurement.

“The moves show that our employees can grow both within a business sector and across functions and businesses. We are pleased that we could fill these positions with experienced managers from within the company,” said Galinat in reference to the new appointments.