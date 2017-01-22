Ross Moves into New Manufacturing Facility in China

HAUPPAUGE, NY – Charles Ross & Son Co.'s Vice President of Corporate Operations, Joseph Martorana, announced the successful completion of the largest Ross manufacturing facility to date. Ross Wuxi Equipment, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in China, officially moved into its new 250,000-square-foot home on December 31, 2016. A formal inauguration is scheduled for March 25, 2017.

Ross Wuxi manufactures planetary mixers for pharmaceutical processing, high-speed dispersers for the coatings industry, multi-shaft mixers for adhesives production, and many other specialty mixing equipment for chemicals and various applications. Established in 1999, it has steadily captured the market share within China and neighboring Asian countries. In the last decade, the local battery industry drove mixer sales even higher. Despite several plant expansions, the growth soon meant that Ross Wuxi needed more space. Construction of the new plant began in early 2016 while the company rented a nearby building to efficiently handle the continuing surge in orders. Today, Ross Wuxi has triple the manufacturing space it previously had and a workforce of 350 employees.