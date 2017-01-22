BYK Celebrates Opening of Laboratory in Russia

WESEL, Germany – On December 15, 2016, BYK celebrated the opening of an ultra-modern laboratory for its application technology in Shchyolkovo, near Moscow. BYK marked the opening with HOMA, a manufacturer of dispersions and emulsions based in Dzerzhinsk, Russia. The space facilitates rapid, professional support and development of innovative additive solutions to BYK customers in Russian-speaking territories.

“For quite some time now, we have been on the lookout for a business partner and an optimum site concept for a Russian lab. An important aspect of this process for us was to take on board a reliable local partner, thus enabling us to make ideal solutions competence available for the Russian market. We are delighted that we will now be able to engage in even closer and more goal-oriented work with the Russian manufacturers of paints and plastics,” said Dr. Stefan Mössmer, Head of Paint Additives at BYK.