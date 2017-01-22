Estron Chemical Celebrates 40 Years in Business

CALVERT CITY, KY - Estron Chemical, based in Calvert City, Kentucky, celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky, in December. The event, attended by Estron employees and their spouses, featured the Nashville-based Pink Cadillac Band and a dinner.

Estron is a manufacturer of additives and specialty resins for the coatings, inks and cosmetics industries. The company has become one of the longest tenured entities based in western Kentucky that is still privately held.