Oxea Announces Price Increases

January 22, 2017
OBERHAUSEN, Germany – Oxea announced several price increases that will become effective Feb. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

In North America, list and off-list prices for 2-ethylhexanoic acid will increase $7/lb, or $150/mt.

The company will implement price increases on n-propyl acetate and n-propanol of $0.03/lb in North America and Mexico and $66/mt in South America.

The company will implement price increases on n/i-butanol and n/i-butyl acetate of $0.06/lb in North America and Mexico and $133/mt in South America.

