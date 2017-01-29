Baldwin Technology Co. Acquires Air Motion Systems

ST. LOUIS – Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems Inc. (AMS) and Baldwin Technology Co. Inc., are merging their expertise.

Baldwin, a leader in highly reactive UV, LED UV and IR drying systems, has acquired AMS, a leading provider of LED UV curing technology for the graphic arts industry. The new entity of Baldwin, part of the Barry-Wehmiller family of companies, will rebrand as AMS SPECTRAL UV and combine AMS with Baldwin’s UV division. AMS SPECTRAL UV locations will continue to grow their operations in River Falls, Wisconsin; Easton, Pennsylvania; and Slough, UK.