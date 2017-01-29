Shamrock Technologies Names Senior Sales Representative

NEWARK, NJ - Shamrock Technologies, Newark, New Jersey, has named industry veteran Karen Neu as its newest Senior Sales Representative. Neu brings a special focus on new business development in the coatings market to Shamrock.

A chemical professional with more than seven years of sales experience, Neu most recently worked at Air Products as the Additives Account Manager. Neu also has over 15 years of formulating experience in multiple areas of the coatings market for companies such as Lubrizol and AkzoNobel. Her expertise in raw materials and additives for the coatings, inks, plastics and related industries aligns directly with Shamrock’s core strengths in research, manufacturing and customer service.

“Karen Neu is an exciting new contributor to the Shamrock sales team,” said Craig Collins, Shamrock Technologies’ North American Sales Manager. “Karen comes in with a marketing and formulating perspective that will be essential to supporting our core accounts in the Ohio Valley region, along with our global coating partners in the North American region. She understands the technical issues that face formulators on a daily basis, and equally important, she knows how to interpret and communicate with those internally to build solutions for the market. This new appointment follows Shamrocks commitment to continue the investment in the North American market.