Emerald Kalama Chemical Announces Price Increases

January 29, 2017
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH — Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, announced price increases for a number of products.

Purox® S sodium benzoate will increase €110/mt in Europe and $0.05/lb in the rest of the world.

Purox and Purox B benzoic acid will increase €55/mt in Europe and $0.025/lb in the rest of the world.

K-FLEX® plasticizers will increase $0.04/lb in North America, $90/mt in South America and Asia, and €80/mt in Europe.

The company stated that the increases are needed to offset significant and persistent rising costs. The price increases will be effective February 15, 2017, or as contracts allow.

