Oxea Announces Price Increase and Sales Control

DALLAS/MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany – Oxea announced an increase on list and off-list prices on certain products and a sales control on n-propanol and n-propyl acetate.

In Europe, Oxsoft DOA and Oxsoft GPO (DOTP) will increase €50/mt. Oxsoft TOTM will increase €30/mt. This price increase will be effective February 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

In reaction to the increasingly strong demand in the global market, effective immediately Oxea will implement a 100% sales control on n-propanol and n-propyl acetate until further notice. The sales control will be based on the average monthly consumption over the last six months or as allowed by contract.