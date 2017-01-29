Synthomer Announces Price Increases in Europe

LONDON – Synthomer announced price increases on acrylic-, styrene- and butadiene-based dispersion and latex products.

The company will raise prices on a per-tonne (wet) basis in Europe on the following products: pure acrylics up to €100, styrene-acrylics up to €150, carboxylated styrene-butadiene up to €200, and any other butadiene-containing product up to €300.

The adjustment will be effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

The price increase is applicable to the entire range of applications and brands such as but not limited to paper, carpet, foam, compounds, construction, coatings, adhesives, sealants, textiles and nonwovens branded as Axilat®, Litex®, Lipaton®, Lipolan®, Lipren®, Plextol®, Pyratex®, Revacryl® and Rohagit®.