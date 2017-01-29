Lorama and Ethox Sign New Distribution Agreement

GREENVILLE, SC - Ethox Chemicals has entered into a global distribution agreement with Lorama Group and its affiliate, Specialty Chemical Sales (SCS). Under the agreement, Lorama and SCS will distribute the complete line of E-Sperse® and EthoFlex™ additives for coatings. SCS has full territory coverage within the United States, while Lorama Group will handle all global territories and regions through its established international distribution channels. Lorama Group adds additional capabilities through its specialized R&D and Technology center located in Milton, Ontario.

Charles F. Palmer, Vice President of Technical at Ethox Chemicals, said, “We, Ethox Chemicals, are very excited to join forces with Specialty Chemicals Sales and the other members of the Lorama group. This will greatly extend our ability to reach innovators in the paint and ink industry both in the U.S. and overseas who might benefit from our many new products.”

The E-Sperse and EthoFlex product line includes solvent and waterborne pigment dispersants that can be used with or without resin and in paints, RS Series reactive latex emulsifiers, RX series reactive alkyd emulsifiers, epoxy additives, and other specialty additives.