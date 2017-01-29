Sartomer Americas Offers Technical Booklet

EXTON, PA - Sartomer Americas, a business unit of Arkema Inc., has released “Coatings Concepts,” a free technical booklet that contains six articles by industry experts to help compounders enhance their coatings formulations.

"Coatings Concepts" contains new information on the economics of UV curing; radiation-curable components and their use in hard, scratch-resistant coating applications; the influence of various matting agents on abrasion-resistant UV-cured coatings; new UV PUDs that enhance performance of waterborne UV-curable coatings; 100% solids, low-temperature-cure epoxy coatings; versatility of peroxide curing; and recent advances in UV-curable soft-touch coatings.

To view the articles and white papers featured in "Coatings Concepts," visit https://americas.sartomer.com/ and register for free full-site access to the website. The site is an online portal that provides information that includes technical literature, regulatory updates, a product selection guide and contact information of key company representatives.