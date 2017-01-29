Green Biologics Receives Two Industry Awards

ASHLAND, VA/ABINGDON, UK – Green Biologics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of UK-based Green Biologics Ltd., has been named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 and recognized in the 2016 Global Clean Energy Awards as the Best Renewable Specialty Chemical Company – UK. Both awards programs honor companies worldwide for efforts aimed at tackling today’s energy challenges and contributions to a more sustainable future. Green Biologics was recognized for its Clostridium fermentation platform, which uses sustainable feedstocks to produce high-performance chemicals, such as n-butanol and acetone. These high-value chemicals provide a renewable alternative to conventional petrochemical-based commodities for a growing number of consumer and industrial applications.

The Global Cleantech 100, produced by the Cleantech Group, is comprised of the most innovative companies across a wide range of industries and represents those enterprises with the greatest potential to make a significant market impact within the next five to 10 years. Now in its eighth year, the Global Cleantech 100 list is collated by combining propriety Cleantech Group research data and inputs from a global 86-person expert panel composed of leading financial investors, industrialists and representatives of multi-national corporations across Asia, Europe and North America.

Global Energy News, a publication covering research and developments impacting the energy sector, produces the Global Clean Energy Awards. Winning companies are selected through a combination of votes gathered from the Global Energy News network and its rigorous in-house research.