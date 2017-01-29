DVUV Holdings LLC Changes Name, Reorganizes Operating Companies

CLEVELAND – DVUV Holdings LLC announced a new corporate name and reorganization and rebranding of its operating companies. The new corporate name is Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC. The new holdings company will include four separate operating companies: Keyland Polymer UV Application Technology LLC, Keyland Polymer UV Resins Ltd., Keyland Polymer UV Powder LLC and DVUV LLC.

This new alignment will help solidify the company’s position and message as a global and leading developer, formulator, manufacturer and applicator of UV-curable solid material used in graphic arts, 3D printing, UV-cured powder coatings and other forms of UV-cured solid materials.

Keyland Polymer UV Application Technology LLC offers the latest in UV/EB curing solutions of solid materials used in coatings, 3D/additive materials and other product applications. The focus of this business is materials applied and cured with UV LED lamp technology.

Keyland Polymer UV Resins LTD develops, produces and sells solid polyester, epoxy and other resin-based products used in UV-cured solid materials. Markets for UV solid resins include powder coatings, graphic arts and 3D/additive manufacturing.

Keyland Polymer UV Powder LLC, formerly known as Keyland Polymer LLC, combines Keyland Polymer’s UV resins with additives, pigments and photoinitiators to produce custom and performance-specific UV-curable powder coatings for a variety of substrates including wood, plastic, composites, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The product is marketed under the registered brand name UVMax®.

DVUV LLC produces and sells powder-coated MDF wood components using Keyland Polymer’s UV Powder. The company markets to the retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and office furniture industries.