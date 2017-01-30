Growth Predicted in Powder Coating Equipment Market

NEW YORK - Persistence Market Research has released a report that analyzes the global powder coating equipment market over an eight-year period, from 2016 to 2024. According to the report, titled Global Market Study on Powder Coating Equipment: General Metal Segment Projected to Gain High Market Share During the Forecast Period, the market for powder coating equipment is likely to expand moderately over the forecast period.

According to the study, the consumption of powder coating equipment will possibly increase by 1.6 times through the forecast period, attributed to increased adoption by end-use industries.

The study finds that although the market is expected to face extremely high competition from other surface treatment technologies, regulations will continue to sustain sales in the near future.

The market research firm reports that increasing preference for powder coating as a superior, economic, viable, and operationally and functionally effective technology is a key factor fueling the demand for powder coating equipment over the next few years. Surging adoption by various industries and consumption by general metal and automotive manufacturing sectors will remain crucial factors increasing the sales.

The report finds that soaring demand for automated powder coating systems for batch manufacturing is a growing trend. Increasing demand by architectural and furniture businesses will also push sales. The market is likely to benefit from the introduction of color-handling solutions to encompass a diverse range of commercial applications. The launch of vertical reciprocator units will also hold a positive influence on market growth. Adoption of MDF material for applications in the furniture industry within developing Asian and Middle Eastern and African markets will create opportunities through 2024.

By component, the booths and system segment will remain dominant, accounting for over 38% share of the total revenues in 2024, followed by gun and oven segments. The booths and system segment will likely witness a relatively higher CAGR over 2016-2024. Within this segment, the automatic sub-segment is likely to remain dominant, but the manual sub-segment will witness higher growth through 2024.

Based on application, general metal will continue to lead in terms of consumption, capturing a revenue share of more than 33% in 2024, witnessing a gain by 460 BPS over the forecast period. Automotive will continue to represent the second-largest segment with over 15% market value share in 2024. Others, appliances, and agriculture and construction will be the next key application segments; however, the fastest growth will be seen in the general metal segment.

On the basis of regional analysis, with a gain of over 250 BPS during the assessment period, APAC will retain the top regional market position. This region will account for nearly 38% share of the total revenues in 2024. China, India and ASEAN countries will remain the prominent markets within APAC. North America will also be a key market, followed by Europe.

For additional information, visit http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/powder-coating-equipment-market.asp.