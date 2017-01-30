Surface-Preparation Abrasive

TruAbrasives is an air blast abrasive product made from 100% recycled glass. Unlike commonly used abrasives such as silica sand or slags, crushed glass abrasives do not cause concern for workers’ exposure to free crystalline silica and toxic metal. Along with innate health benefits, production improvements will allow for a cleaner, higher-performance product. The product is expected to be available April of this year.

