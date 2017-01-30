Giving flooring applicators greater flexibility with an extended open time, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings introduces its General Polymers® GP4850 Polyaspartic Floor Coating SS. The product is specifically designed to meet the needs of those looking for a coating that dries fast for quick return to service, but that also has a longer working time and recoat window for increased application ease and flexibility.

With a working time of 15 to 20 minutes, GP4850 coating allows applicators to specify the product for their larger flooring projects without concern that the coating will set too quickly on the substrate.

GP4850 coating will expand the Sherwin-Williams General Polymers polyaspartic coatings line, which currently includes the faster-set GP4844 – one of the first polyaspartic floor coatings released to the market.

The new product also offers improved flow and leveling characteristics to further minimize the potential for roller marks, enabling its applicators to create a uniform, smooth finish. It offers good chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and low-temperature cure, along with excellent UV stability and chemical resistance.

Unique to Sherwin-Williams, GP4850 coating has a broad recoat window of six to 36 hours, which also allows for more scheduling flexibility as applicators can apply a second coat up to two days after application began.

Despite its slower-set characteristics, this polyaspartic coating still enables a faster return to service than typical urethane or epoxy flooring systems, as it can handle foot traffic within six hours of application. Intended for use as both a solid or decorative finish, GP4850 coating can be squeegee- or roll-applied directly to concrete substrates and is available in clear and standard packaged colors.

GP4850 is recommended for use in a wide variety of markets and applications, including areas experiencing impacts and abrasions. Recommended usage includes food and beverage and pharmaceutical processing areas, cold storage areas, restrooms, locker rooms, and hallways/corridors. It is acceptable for use in USDA-inspected and Canadian food processing facilities.

It is also recommended for use in the healthcare market, as well as the general industrial and commercial infrastructure markets for use in warehouses, showrooms, aircraft hangars, and more.

Visit http://protective.sherwin-williams.com/.