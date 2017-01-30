CCAI Accepting National Scholarship Applications

TAYLOR MILL, KY - The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) is now accepting applications for its 2017 Matt Heuertz Scholarship Program. The CCAI Matt Heuertz Scholarship Program is designed for students who are currently enrolled in programs that could lead to a career in the finishing industry, with the objective of encouraging advanced education in finishing technologies. Awards will be announced in June at CCAI’s 2017 Annual Meeting in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The scholarship program is sustained by the national CCAI and donations from CCAI chapters. “CCAI wants to invest in our industry’s future,” notes CCAI Executive Director, Anne Goyer. “Reaching out to students and schools that can provide the necessary training and education to better the finishing industry is one of our top goals as an association. We also created a Careers in Finishing Guide for anyone interested in learning more about the many opportunities available in our industry.” The guide can be downloaded at http://www.ccaiweb.com/?student.

Qualified candidate applications will be reviewed by the National CCAI Education Committee for the National Scholarship Program. Applications will also be sent on to chapters that provide additional scholarship funding for students in their area. Award amounts vary and are determined by the national office. Scholarship recipients will also receive a free one-year student membership in CCAI.

To view the criteria and the selection and award process of the scholarship program and to submit an application, visit www.ccaiweb.com, click on the EDUCATION tab, and then scroll down to Scholarship Program. Students must complete a CCAI National scholarship application and provide a transcript or other grade verification and a resume with photo. The application deadline is April 3, 2017.