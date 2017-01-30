Finishing News

Matrix Coatings Receives Licensed Industrial Applicator Status

CompanyNews-95996740.jpg
January 30, 2017
KEYWORDS fluoropolymer coatings / licensed industrial applicator
Reprints
No Comments

NEWARK, DE - Chemours and Intech Services Inc. announced that Matrix Coatings Corp. of West Palm Beach, Florida, is now a licensed industrial applicator (LIA) of Teflon™ industrial coatings. The LIA program is an elite group of coating companies that have extensive knowledge of Teflon industrial coatings and experience in recommending and applying fluoropolymers in a variety of applications. LIAs meet a list of criteria and qualifications as well as quality of workmanship and are a reliable resource for recommending coating solutions and applying them to a customer’s specifications.

Larry Sloan of Matrix Coatings commented, “I have been involved in the Teflon coating business since 1978 and fully understand the great honor it is to be a member of the prestigious group of Chemours LIAs.”

An experienced custom coater, Matrix Coatings serves a wide range of industries.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.