Matrix Coatings Receives Licensed Industrial Applicator Status

NEWARK, DE - Chemours and Intech Services Inc. announced that Matrix Coatings Corp. of West Palm Beach, Florida, is now a licensed industrial applicator (LIA) of Teflon™ industrial coatings. The LIA program is an elite group of coating companies that have extensive knowledge of Teflon industrial coatings and experience in recommending and applying fluoropolymers in a variety of applications. LIAs meet a list of criteria and qualifications as well as quality of workmanship and are a reliable resource for recommending coating solutions and applying them to a customer’s specifications.

Larry Sloan of Matrix Coatings commented, “I have been involved in the Teflon coating business since 1978 and fully understand the great honor it is to be a member of the prestigious group of Chemours LIAs.”

An experienced custom coater, Matrix Coatings serves a wide range of industries.