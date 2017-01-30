Application Equipment

Heated Coatings Tank

January 30, 2017
The Spraymaster® 60 Gallon Heated Coatings Tank is used to hold, heat and blend a coating material. The round tank design allows for even mixing and heating of the coating. The large capacity tank accommodates up to 60 gallons of material used with high-production plural coating systems. It features an electric immersion heater that maintains a consistent temperature of a liquid solution, which transfers heat to the coating material in the tank. This transfer of heat reduces the viscosity of the material allowing for improved blending by a pneumatically driven agitator.

