ThermoLinc™ Genesis is a thermal insulating coating with unique protective properties for service temperatures from -40 ˚C to 200 ˚C. The technology is lightweight, pliable, and able to expand and contract with changes in the substrate. Genesis also provides excellent thermal and corrosion under insulation (CUI) protection. The coating is chemically resistant, highly durable, easily repairable and has unmatched impact and abrasion resistance. Various shades of the coating are available.

Originally designed by Lincoln Industries to meet the needs of a Fortune 500 automotive and truck manufacturer, Genesis is a high-performance alternative to an unsightly and ineffective thermal insulating jacket used to reduce the formation of condensate within venturi passages.

E-mail chad.nadgwick@lincolnindustires.com.