SECO/Vacuum Technologies Appoints New VP of Sales

MEADVILLE, PA – Seco Vacuum Technologies LLC has appointed William (Bill) Warwick to the position of Vice President – Sales. Warwick will be responsible for sales of capital equipment, spare parts and aftermarket services throughout North America.

Warwick has extensive knowledge in vacuum technology, most recently holding the position of Product Manager at Schunk Carbon Technologies LLC. He has focused his career in sales, support and service of vacuum-related products in the brazing, heat-treating and sintering industries.

Warwick joins a team of technical specialists selling and supporting both standard and custom vacuum furnaces for this new company of the SECO/WARWICK Group.