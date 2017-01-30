Powder Coating Institute Accepting Scholarship Applications

TAYLOR MILL, KY - The Powder Coating Institute and its corporate Diamond member, Gema USA Inc., are soliciting applications for the 2017-18 Gema/PCI Scholarship. To qualify, the candidate must be a fulltime undergraduate or graduate student studying engineering in an accredited college or university program. Special consideration will be given to applicants that demonstrate an interest in powder coatings and are pursuing disciplines aligned with a career in manufacturing, mechanical or electrical engineering.

Candidates must submit a completed Gema/PCI Scholarship application form by March 1, 2017. Application forms can be submitted online at http://www.powdercoating.org/?page=PCIGemaScholarship or printed and e-mailed directly to the PCI Future Technology Committee Chairman, Kevin Biller, at kevinbiller@yahoo.com. Application submissions must include a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or advisor.

At the discretion of the selection committee, one $5,000 Gema/PCI Scholarship or two $2,500 Gema/PCI Scholarships may be awarded. The winner or winners will be notified by March 17, 2017, and will be recognized on March 29, 2017, at the PCI Technical Conference in Indianapolis.

For more information, contact Kevin Biller at kevinbiller@yahoo.com (614/354.1198) or Trena Benson at trena@powdercoating.org (859/525.9988 x110).