Tacmina USA Corp. Joins Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators

SCHAUMBURG, IL – Tacmina USA Corp., Schaumburg, Illinois, has joined the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL). AIMCAL is a global nonprofit trade association representing converters of metallized, laminated and coated flexible substrates. The association provides technical resources and special events.

James A. Feltman, Vice President, Tacmina USA Corp., commented, “We are proud to announce that we have joined AIMCAL and have already been welcomed into the organization with an invitation to join the Technical Committee.”

Tacmina USA Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacmina Corp. Japan.