Phoseon Technology Announces New Integration Partner

HILLSBORO, OR - Phoseon Technology, a provider of LED curing solutions, announced an agreement with LED Specialists Inc., which has 12 years of experience in designing LED based systems over a wide range of markets and, over the past three years, has been integrating UV LED lamps in industrial curing applications.

With this North American relationship, LED Specialists will bundle value-added services to meet various UV curing requirements using Phoseon LED technology. LED Specialists will offer UV system analysis, design and fabrication of power distribution, controls and mechanical interfaces tailored to clients' application requirements.

"There is a rapidly growing demand in the industrial market to replace legacy mercury-based lamps with LED technology for improving performance and lowering lifecycle system costs. LED Specialists has proven to have the capabilities to provide integration services in a comprehensive and timely manner," said Stacy Fender, Phoseon's Vice President of Sales.

"There are substantial benefits to be gained with UV LED in curing systems, whether retrofit or new designs. Achieving the maximum ROI requires understanding the clients' system requirements and determining the best UV LED lamp product type and configuration to achieve the optimum UV irradiance and dosage requirements. In addition, mechanical installation of the new LED lamps, wiring and controls must be designed in a manner that allows retrofit while minimizing downtime of the client's production line," said to Mike Fusco, co-founder of LED Specialists.