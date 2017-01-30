2017 PC Summit Dates Announced and Call for Papers Issued

COLUMBUS, OH - The Powder Coating (PC) Summit is a two-day technology event that includes lab demos and powerful lectures that deliver the latest in powder coating innovation to engineers, technologists, scientists, marketing and management professionals − bringing new technology to market. This event is produced by Paint and Coatings Industry magazine, a publication of BNP Media, and The Powder Coating Research Group, and will take place October 3-4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.

Papers for the PC Summit should present the latest advancements in technology and trends in emerging powder coating markets. Topics detailing new developments are welcome including, but not limited to, the following topics:

Powder Coating Cure Chemistry

Smart Powder Coatings

Innovation in Raw Materials

Toxicity and Handling Issues

New Developments in Metallics and Effect Pigments

The Latest Application Technology

Advances in Testing and Instrumentation

Hyper-Durable Powder Coating Systems

More Efficient Cure Technology

Powder Application to Novel Substrates

Cool Color Technology

UV-Curable Powder Coatings

NIR Cure Powder Coatings

Functional Powder Coatings

Aerospace Applications

Architectural Powder Technology

Low-Temperature Cure

Heat-Sensitive Substrates

Powder Bonding Techniques

Reflective Powder Coatings

Advances in Pretreatment Technology

Antimicrobial

Powder Slurry

Nano Additives for Powder Coatings

Thermoplastic Powder Coatings

Biopolymers

Thermal Spray Techniques

Please submit abstracts no later than March 31, 2017 to: Kevin Biller – The Powder Coating Research Group, kevinbiller@yahoo.com.

Watch for additional information on the PC Summit on Paint & Coatings Industry’s website, www.pcimag.com, and in the Finishing eFlash enewsletter.

For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please contact Tom Fowler at fowlert@bnpmedia.com.