2017 PC Summit Dates Announced and Call for Papers Issued
COLUMBUS, OH - The Powder Coating (PC) Summit is a two-day technology event that includes lab demos and powerful lectures that deliver the latest in powder coating innovation to engineers, technologists, scientists, marketing and management professionals − bringing new technology to market. This event is produced by Paint and Coatings Industry magazine, a publication of BNP Media, and The Powder Coating Research Group, and will take place October 3-4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.
Papers for the PC Summit should present the latest advancements in technology and trends in emerging powder coating markets. Topics detailing new developments are welcome including, but not limited to, the following topics:
- Powder Coating Cure Chemistry
- Smart Powder Coatings
- Innovation in Raw Materials
- Toxicity and Handling Issues
- New Developments in Metallics and Effect Pigments
- The Latest Application Technology
- Advances in Testing and Instrumentation
- Hyper-Durable Powder Coating Systems
- More Efficient Cure Technology
- Powder Application to Novel Substrates
- Cool Color Technology
- UV-Curable Powder Coatings
- NIR Cure Powder Coatings
- Functional Powder Coatings
- Aerospace Applications
- Architectural Powder Technology
- Low-Temperature Cure
- Heat-Sensitive Substrates
- Powder Bonding Techniques
- Reflective Powder Coatings
- Advances in Pretreatment Technology
- Antimicrobial
- Powder Slurry
- Nano Additives for Powder Coatings
- Thermoplastic Powder Coatings
- Biopolymers
- Thermal Spray Techniques
Please submit abstracts no later than March 31, 2017 to: Kevin Biller – The Powder Coating Research Group, kevinbiller@yahoo.com.
Watch for additional information on the PC Summit on Paint & Coatings Industry’s website, www.pcimag.com, and in the Finishing eFlash enewsletter.
For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please contact Tom Fowler at fowlert@bnpmedia.com.