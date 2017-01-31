Surface Finishing Mexico Takes Place in March

QUERETARO, Mexico - SFM 2017, sponsored by the Mexican Association for Surface Finishing, will take place March 13-15 in Queretaro, Mexico. In its second year, SFM 2017 will feature more than 170 international exhibitors, 20 technical sessions and over 2,000 visitors. Organized in response to growth in the surface finishing market in Mexico, the event will address key issues in the industry, including important economic trends and processes at the forefront of the industry.

For additional information about this event, visit https://www.amas.org/congreso/sfm2017-en/.