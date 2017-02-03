Huntsman Announces Price Increases for Iron Oxide

WYNYARD, UK - The Pigments and Additives division of Huntsman Corp. announced global price increases for all its iron oxide pigments and preparations. The increases are effective April 1, 2017 or as contracts allow. In Europe, prices will increase €90 per tonne or $95 per tonne in dollar-based markets. In Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and Middle East, prices will increase $95 per tonne. In North America, prices will increase $0.04 per pound.