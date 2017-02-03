Huntsman Recognizes D.B. Becker as Distributor of the Year

AVON, OH - Huntsman Corp.’s Polyurethanes Division has recognized D.B. Becker, a Maroon Group LLC company, as its 2016 Distributor of the Year. This is the second consecutive year that D.B. Becker has achieved the award.

“Huntsman Corporation is a strategic partner for D.B. Becker, and we are honored to receive this award,” said Daniel T. Canavan III, Vice President, D.B. Becker. “With the support of Huntsman’s commercial and technical teams, we achieved another year of fantastic sales growth. We continue to make significant investments in our organization to be able to deliver these results year over year, and this recognition is a culmination of an enormous effort from our team.”