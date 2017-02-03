Pilot Chemical Co. Achieves Responsible Care Certification

CINCINNATI - Pilot Chemical Co. has earned its certification under the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care® program, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the highest standards of health, safety, security and environmental performance for both its products and operations.

Responsible Care is a voluntary environmental, health, safety and security initiative led by the ACC. Chemical companies interested in earning certification, pledge to operate their business according to the Responsible Care Guiding Principles and undergo a mandatory re-certification every three years by an accredited, third-party auditor.

Pilot Chemical participated in a comprehensive review that included environmental management, safety procedures, regulatory compliance, product safety, security measures, emergency response plans and community outreach. Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance conducted the audit.

“Responsible Care has always been at the heart of Pilot Chemical. This certification proves our longstanding daily commitment to ethical, safe, secure and environmentally sound practices that protect our employees, customers and the communities where we live and work,” said Mike Scott, President of Pilot Chemical. “I am very proud of our leadership’s dedication and our commitment to continuous improvement.”

The certification will add to Pilot Chemical’s already robust Product Stewardship Program that includes a membership to ChemStewards – a mandatory requirement for Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates.

Pilot Chemical Co., headquartered in Cincinnati, is a privately owned and independent global specialty chemical company providing products and services to the household and industrial detergent, personal care, lubricant, oilfield, emulsion polymerization, disinfecting and sanitizing industries.