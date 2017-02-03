AkzoNobel Signs Cooperation Agreement on Biobased Polymer Technology

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel has signed a framework joint development agreement with specialty chemicals company Itaconix to explore opportunities for the production of biobased polymers.

With this agreement, AkzoNobel will pursue the development and commercialization of biobased polymers. Itaconix will contribute a proprietary polymerization technology to turn itaconic acid – obtained from sugars through fermentation – into polymers.

"This innovation enables the production of polymers from renewable ingredients, which fits closely with our Planet Possible sustainability agenda of doing more with less," explained Peter Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I Director for AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business. "These biobased polymers offer unique properties in applications essential to our everyday lives, ranging from water quality to cleaning and hygiene."

Itaconix is a US subsidiary of Revolymer, which is also working with AkzoNobel on a marine coatings project. Kevin Matthews, CEO of Revolymer, said, "AkzoNobel has worldwide capabilities to utilize our itaconic acid polymers in many application areas. We believe this agreement is an important step for the further development of biobased chemistry on a large scale."