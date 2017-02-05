President of Miltec UV Appointed to IMDA Board of Directors

STEVENSVILLE, MD - Miltec UV announced that Robert (Bob) Blandford was appointed to the International Metal Decorators Association (IMDA) Board of Directors on October 7, 2016.

The President of Miltec UV, Blandford has worked for over 26 years to broaden the company and its offerings through research and innovation. He has a vast knowledge of UV technology and has been instrumental in the development of new products in line with customer needs. His knowledge and expertise have enabled him to expand the company into over 30 different markets, with metal decorating being a major market.

Blandford has been an active member of the IMDA for many years. He and Miltec UV participate in the annual IMDA conferences, and he was most recently a session leader for the 2016 conference. One of the primary objectives of IMDA is to foster and encourage advances and improvements in the art of metal decorating. Blandford has worked closely with several metal decorating companies to develop a technology specifically for the industry.