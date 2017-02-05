TMC Materials Inc. Sells to Ravago Chemical

WORCESTER, MA – Specialty chemicals distributor TMC Materials Inc. (TMC) announced the sale of the company to Ravago Chemical Distribution, a subsidiary of Ravago Holdings America. The business will remain as TMC Materials with no interruption of supply to customers.

“The mission of Ravago Chemical is to have a ‘global presence with a local feel.’ With this acquisition of TMC Materials, we establish a strong position on the entire East Coast as we continue to focus our efforts on cultural fit and industry expertise by providing resources to build a world-class North American specialty distributor network." said Jim Duffy, President and CEO of Ravago Americas.

TMC was founded in 1999 when Kevin Mulkern started the business in his home, making calls by day and invoicing and paying bills at night. Beginning in the New England region, TMC grew in to the Mid-Atlantic and then finally down into the southern United States, establishing the company territory all along the East Coast and covering 20 states in total. The company offers chemical products to the adhesives, coatings, cosmetics, inks, paper, elastomerics, plastics, polymer, rubber and textiles industries.

Ravago is a global distributor, reseller, and compounder of plastic resins and rubber. Founded in 1961, Ravago is a privately held family owned company headquartered in the city of Luxembourg. Ravago Americas is based in Orlando.