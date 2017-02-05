ALTANA Expands Additives Business with Acquisition of PolyAd Services

WESEL, Germany – The specialty chemicals company ALTANA has acquired the U.S. company PolyAd Services, a leading developer and manufacturer of additive solutions for the global plastics market. PolyAd Services will be integrated into the Plastics Additives business line of ALTANA Group’s largest division, BYK Additives & Instruments. “With the acquisition of PolyAd Services, we are creating additional value in a targeted manner and at the same time strengthening our innovative capabilities,” said Dr. Christoph Schlünken, member of the ALTANA Management Board.

PolyAd Services offers innovative additive solutions for a broad spectrum of plastics applications in a number of industries, including the automotive, construction, packaging and electronic sectors. “With the acquisition, we are systematically expanding our product portfolio and application spectrum in the field of plastics additives, even more following the recent purchase of the Dutch additive manufacturer Addcomp,” explained Dr. Stephan Glander, President of BYK Additives & Instruments.

Headquartered in St. Louis, which is also the site of its development and production facilities, PolyAd Services has two operating companies in the United States and Germany.