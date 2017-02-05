Short Course Offered at Eastern Coatings Show

CLINTON, NJ - The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that the University of Southern Mississippi School of Polymers and Higher Performance Materials will present an abbreviated short course on new coatings applications during its Eastern Coatings Show (ECS), which will be held May 15-17, 2017, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The purpose of the course is to provide an understanding of the principles involved in reformulating systems to a waterborne system. The course is designed for coatings chemists and formulators interested in new applications for waterborne coatings.

This four-hour short course provides an introduction to the technology of waterborne coatings with an emphasis on the challenges encountered in converting existing solvent-borne coating systems to water. It consists of a series of lectures organized around various popular coatings types including acrylic latex, polyester/alkyd, two-component polyurethane, polyurethane dispersion, epoxy and silicone. Additional topics covered will include the use of additives, pigments, and pigment dispersions and application methods for waterborne coatings.

“We are very pleased to have The University of Southern Mississippi participate in the ECS,” said David White, Technical Committee Chair of ESC 2017. “This course will provide a great opportunity for people new to the industry to learn about water-based technology.”

Robson Storey, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, University of Southern Mississippi School of Polymers and Higher Performance Materials will serve as program coordinator for the course. In addition to his position as Chairman of the Waterborne, High-Solids and Powder Coatings, he is also an inventor on 12 U.S. patents and has published approximately 120 referred journal articles. Other speakers participating in the coatings short course include Dr. Leo Procopio of Dow Chemical, James Reader of Air Products and Chemical, Dr. Romesh Kumar of Clariant, Dr. Donald Liles of Dow Corning, and Mike Jeffries of Covestro.

For more information on ECS, visit www.easterncoatingsshow.com.