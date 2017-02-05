AVALON Industries Launches Swiss Research Project

ZUG, Switzerland - In conjunction with the Institute for Materials and Wood Technology at the Bern University of Applied Sciences, AVALON Industries is launching a research project to replace formaldehyde in phenol-formaldehyde (PF) resins with biobased, nontoxic platform chemical 5-HMF (5-hydroxymethylfurfural). Sponsored by the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI), the project will build on the positive results in a similar research project, run by AVALON Industries parent company AVA-CO2, to develop nontoxic urea-HMF resins.

The formaldehyde-based resin manufacturing industry has been facing an increasing challenge since formaldehyde was classified as carcinogenic and mutagenic in the sixth adaptation to technical and scientific progress of the CLP (Classification, Labelling and Packaging) EU directive in June 2014. This classification has far-reaching and immediate consequences for a variety of business sectors, especially in the furniture industry.

Formaldehyde is a key material for the chemical industry, serving as the source for many chemical compounds. The EU produces approximately 10 million tonnes per year, and 47 million tonnes of formaldehyde are produced worldwide. A large proportion of synthesized formaldehyde is used in the production of glues and impregnating resins for wood-based materials. Adhesive resins are used in the manufacture of particleboards, plywood panels and chipboards, where the furniture industry is one of the main users.

The research project, “Development of a formaldehyde-free phenol type adhesive system for the manufacturing of plywood,” aims to come up with a formaldehyde-free, sustainable and nontoxic adhesive for industrial use in the wood-processing industry. The project will also investigate the replacement of phenol with lignin in order to develop 100% biobased lignin-HMF resins.

“We’re delighted to lead yet another project developing nontoxic resins,” said Thomas Kläusli, Chief Marketing Officer at AVALON Industries. “The aim of this project is to develop a formaldehyde-free, sustainable phenol-HMF adhesive for industrial use in the wood-processing industry. We consider 5-HMF to be the most promising formaldehyde alternative for future resin production. In addition to replacing formaldehyde, we will also be studying the replacement of phenol with lignin in order to achieve a truly 100% biobased adhesive.”