CCM Offers Analysis of TiO2 Industry in China

GUANGZHOU, China - In 2016, China’s titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) industry experienced enormous price rises and high demand, a rebound from the market in 2015, according to analysis by market intelligence firm CCM.

China’s TiO 2 industry showed many significant price increases throughout 2016. The last price rise in 2016 was by Henan Billions, the company that merged with Sichuan Lomon earlier in the year. The company raised the prices of all products for its overseas clients as well as for domestic demand in December of 2016.

Price increases took place many times during the year, which led to a recovery of China’s TiO 2 industry after 2015, resulting in high profits and greater output in 2016. However, not only did TiO 2 prices show a large price boost in 2016, but also many of the raw materials for TiO 2 , which actually limited the profits of Chinese producers.

According to CCM, the main reasons for the strong rise of the TiO 2 industry in China were high overseas demand and market manipulation by some manufacturers.

The overseas demand for Chinese TiO 2 and the resulting export value rose up 17.30% in November 2016, compared to the year before. Looking at the monthly output of China’s TiO 2 industry, of about 200,000 tonnes, the export share of the production reached almost a third of all products.

The main downstream industry for TiO 2 products is the coating industry. Therefore, the boom of the TiO 2 industry is bound to the performance of the coatings industry. The real estate industry in China was able to increase sales by 25.5% from January to August 2016. Following the growth of China’s real estate industry, the related coating industry was also able to see a year-on-year rise of 6.92% from January to July 2016.

Some of China’s suppliers have manipulated the market, according to CCM. One of the common measures was to limit production, artificially shortening the supply and raising the prices. This behavior of Chinese manufacturers points to the need to improve some regulations in China’s market.