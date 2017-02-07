Synthomer Announces Price Increase on Dispersions and Latex Product Portfolio in Europe

LONDON - Synthomer announced a price increase on acrylic, styrene and butadiene-based dispersion and latex products.

Due to continued increases in raw material costs, the company is raising prices on a per-tonne (wet) basis in Europe for the following products: styrene-acrylics by up to €100, pure acrylics by up to €70, carboxylated styrene-butadiene by up to €200, acrylonitrile-butadiene by up to €150, high-solids styrene-butadiene by up to €300, and any other butadiene containing by up to €300.

The adjustment will be effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 20, 2017, or as contracts allow and is in addition to all previously announced price increases.

"We are faced with unprecedented cost increases of butadiene. The European contract price of this key feedstock has risen almost 50% in a month. The rapid escalation in cost of styrene has further increased the cost pressures. The supply chains are extremely tight on multiple planned and unplanned supplier outages. Hence we cannot rule out further price increases," said Dr. Christoph Breucker, VP Europe.