Evonik Increases Prices for Polyamide 12-Based Products

MARL, Germany – The High Performance Polymers Business Line within the Resource Efficiency Segment of Evonik Industries, Essen, Germany, is increasing the prices of its polyamide 12-based products by around 6%, to the extent permissible under existing agreements. The price increase is necessary due to rising costs.

The products affected by the price increase are VESTAMID® L and VESTAMID NRG (PA12), VESTAMID D (PA612), VESTAMID E (PA12 elastomers), as well as products in the VESTAMID Care range and also the polyamide 12 powder VESTOSINT®.