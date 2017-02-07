BASF Strengthens Collaboration with Grolman in Europe

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany/NEUSS, Germany – BASF and Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co. KG have strengthened their exclusive collaboration in Europe in the marketing of amine-based curing agents for the professional processing of epoxy resins, with immediate effect. Grolman has expanded the marketing of the BASF specialty chemicals under the Baxxodur® brand to France, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, specifically for use in epoxy resin-based applications. Examples are thermosetting laminates, highly resistant floor coatings, corrosion protection varnish and composite materials. The products are used in the construction industry as well as in automotive, marine, aerospace and industrial applications manufacturing.

“The extension of the partnership further on fits very well into our Baxxodur sales and distribution strategy. Grolman has a diversified knowhow in application technology and a technically well-versed sales force. As one of Europe's largest distributors of specialty chemicals, Grolman has established new customer structures and developed new business relationships within a short period of time. Grolman perfectly uses its own market acceptance to serve customers efficiently,” said Dr. Oliver Cullmann, Vice President Business Management Specialty Amines in BASF's Intermediates division.

“The high-quality curing agent components made by BASF supplement to a great extent our product range of resins, accelerators, flame retardants, fiber and filler wetting agents not only for the thermosetting industry, but also allows us to keep expanding our strong position in the coating industry,” said Dirk Grolman, Managing Director and owner of Grolman GmbH & Co. KG.

Under the brand name Baxxodur, BASF markets a diversified spectrum of amine-based curing components for the professional processing of epoxy resins. In 2015, BASF and Grolman started to collaborate exclusively in the marketing of Baxxodur in Europe. Since then, Grolman has been marketing the BASF specialty chemicals in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland and Great Britain, specifically for use in epoxy resin-based applications.