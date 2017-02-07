Castolin Eutectic Group Acquires Furnace Mineral Products

BAD SODEN, Germany - The Castolin Eutectic Group, a division of MEC Holding GmbH with headquarters in Bad Soden, Germany, has acquired Furnace Mineral Products Inc. (FMP). A privately owned corporation based in Toronto, FMP specializes in the research, development, manufacture and field application of innovative inorganic hybrid coatings.

FMP’s coatings have found success primarily in the power generation industry but are also applicable across a spectrum of industries where innovative wear or corrosion protection is required. FMP enjoys a strong presence in the United States, and the company has recently entered markets in the Middle East and Asia.

Adding FMP to the Castolin Eutectic Group compliments other recent acquisitions, including Whertec Inc. and Monitor Coatings, to strengthen the group’s position as a leading player in providing the broadest range of innovative protective coating solutions to the industry. Both Whertec’s and FMP’s application capabilities fit well with Castolin Eutectic’s 111 years of dedication to conserve the earth’s resources, enhance plant performance and reduce maintenance costs through technology and an industry-leading quality and service level.