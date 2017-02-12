The ChemQuest Group Inc. Welcomes New Director

CINCINNATI – The ChemQuest Group Inc., Cincinnati, announced the addition of Dr. Michael A. Lucarelli as Director.

With over 30 years of experience in organometallic, organic, inorganic, polymer and specialty chemicals, Lucarelli is a recognized subject matter expert and inventor in chemistry applications ranging from silicones, silanes, fumed silica, urethanes and epoxies to acrylics, particle technology and catalysis. Lucarelli possesses in-depth knowledge in coatings, adhesives, sealants and composites, which includes the chemistry of resins, additives and plastics, and is accomplished at developing new chemistries within the specialty chemicals value chain.

Most recently, Lucarelli served for seven years as Vice President of Product Development and Commercialization for Novinda Corp., a startup producer of a mineral-based sorbent primarily used for removing mercury and pollutants from flue gases. From 2002 to 2008, Lucarelli was Wacker Chemical’s Director of Technology where he had primary responsibility in the fumed silica and silane businesses. He has had diverse roles in marketing and sales support, technology and innovation, and manufacturing and distribution for new and existing end products such as coatings, adhesives, sealants and composites. Prior to that, Lucarelli made significant contributions in various senior R&D, application and technical service roles at Valspar, Cabot Corp., GE Silicones and formerly the Mobay Corp. (now Covestro). As co-inventor, Lucarelli has an array of 63 patents and applications, while additionally authoring and co-authoring several technical papers.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Michael Lucarelli to our practice,” said Dan Murad, President/CEO of ChemQuest. “We feel confident that Mike’s customer-centric approach to R&D, product development, commercialization and cross functionalization of businesses – combined with his extensive background in business strategy, technical marketing, manufacturing, innovation and team building skills – will nicely complement the ChemQuest Technology Institute’s technical team.”