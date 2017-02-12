Dow Coating Materials Receives Innovation Award

PHILADELPHIA – The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) recently named Dow Coating Materials, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Co., a winner of its 2017 Innovation Awards for Dow's PARALOID™ Edge Technology.

“The unceasing acknowledgement of this innovation speaks to both our commitment to industrial coatings innovation – as well as the reaching impact PARALOID™ Edge has had in such a short amount of time,” said Mary Rose Correa, North America Marketing Manager for Industrial Coatings, Dow Coating Materials.

The BIG Innovation Awards seek to recognize companies and technologies that bring new ideas to life, solve real problems and drive rapid progress across various industries. PARALOID Edge Technology was also named a 2016 R&D 100 Award Finalist.

PARALOID Edge ISO-Free Technology offers a simple solution to a common coatings challenge – minimizing the trade-off between performance and ease of use. Offering similar product characteristics expected from traditional 2K polyurethane (PU) systems, PARALOID Edge Technology goes a step further to expand the short window of workability to remain fluid longer, depending on conditions, without increasing dry time after application.

“PARALOID Edge stretches significant value across multiple industrial coatings applications,” said Dave Pierce, New Business Development, Dow Coating Materials. “Specifically in automotive refinish and wood applications where excellent scratch resistance, hardness, weatherability and chemical resistance are critical.”