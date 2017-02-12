Nexeo Solutions to Market Rhodoline Defoamers

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Solvay and Nexeo Solutions Inc. announced that effective March 1, 2017, Nexeo Solutions will be the channel-to-market for the Rhodoline® Defoamer product line in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This decision comes as a result of consolidation and rationalization efforts that will help Solvay focus on the continued development of solutions for the coatings and emulsion polymerization markets. Solvay will continue to supply with the same manufacturing location, process and sales specifications.

"The Rhodoline Defoamer product line is highly complementary to our product offering as well as our customer base. We are looking forward to both servicing and growing this important product line," said Joey Gullion, Vice President of Specialty Chemicals at Nexeo Solutions.