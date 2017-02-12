Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New Distributor in Vietnam

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems has appointed Ocean Vietnam International Trading Co. Ltd. as its distributor for Alesta® powder coatings products in Vietnam to support the company’s growth strategy in the ASEAN market. Infrastructure growth in the region provides important opportunities for Axalta’s Alesta brand of powder coatings, which are used in architectural, furniture, transportation and other industrial applications, the need for which is expected to follow economic growth in Southeast Asia.

“Axalta is confident that Ocean’s strong and experienced team will help our powder customers in Vietnam to obtain maximum value from our high-quality offerings,” said Dewi Djanuwati, Axalta Managing Director in the region. “Ocean’s team members are seasoned professionals in the powder coating industry with extensive knowledge of the market and excellent technical capability to support our customers.”