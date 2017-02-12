Market Report Covering Water-Based Adhesives Is Released

CINCINNATI – The ChemQuest Group Inc., a business strategy firm in specialty chemicals, and the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) jointly announced that the 2015-2019 Water Based Adhesives in North America Market Report is now available for purchase through the ASC online storefront.

The report focuses on primary interviews among key industry stakeholders including end users and influencers in the following segments and sub-segments: Assembly (HVAC, Metal Panel Manufacturers and Flexible Materials), Transportation (Car and Truck, RV, Bus and Rail), Woodworking (Furniture, Window and Door Associations and Distributors) and Packaging (Case and Carton, Flexible Packaging, Paper Converting and Adhesives Manufacturers).

"This report prepared by the ChemQuest Group Inc. provides adhesive stakeholders with key trends, market drivers and value chain requirements for the transportation, woodworking, assembly, building and construction, and packaging markets for adhesives. ChemQuest analyzed the report’s market findings based on dozens of interviews they conducted within the value chain, with a special focus on unmet needs, policy and regulation change as well as competing technologies and key decisions that are driving material selection for end users,” said Steve Duren, ASC Senior Director.

“ChemQuest’s role in uncovering market drivers such as user requirements, policies and unmet needs by sub-segment that can be met with the properties of waterborne adhesive technology (to add value to end products) will inform industry stakeholder’s business strategies through 2019,” said Dan Murad, President/CEO of ChemQuest.

In mid-2016, The ChemQuest Group Inc. also prepared ASC’s 2015-2019 Hot Melt Adhesives in North America Market Report using the same methodology, report sections and format.

Both ASC market reports (Waterborne Adhesives and Hot Melt Adhesives) can be purchased at the ASC Store or by e-mailing Steve Duren at steve.duren@ascouncil.org or by phone at 952/300.8280.