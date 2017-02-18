Specialty Polymers Inc. Hires Regional Sales Manager

WOODBURN, OR — Specialty Polymers Inc. (SPI) has hired Jorge Seuc as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager. His territory includes southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

In his role as Regional Sales Manager, Seuc will support customers in a variety of markets, including architectural and industrial coatings, building and construction, craft and hobby, and printing inks. He will continue to serve existing accounts as well as develop new business partnerships with the support of SPI’s technical team. With more than 35 years of experience in the chemical industry, Seuc brings a high level of technical and sales knowledge to his new job.

“Jorge comes to us with a wealth of experience in the polymer and chemical industry,” said Sheryl Southwell, President of SPI. “His experience in the industry is tremendous, and he’s a natural fit within our organization.”